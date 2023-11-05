ANU captain Daniel Leerdam has a simple message to his Cricket ACT rivals.
We're coming.
Leerdam's team claimed a tense four-run victory over competition powerhouse Queanbeyan on Saturday, emerging talent Lachlan Simpson claiming the final wicket in the second last over of the day.
The win continued ANU's undefeated start to the season, but this one meant a whole lot more.
Queanbeyan was also unbeaten heading into the match and is wifely tipped to contend for the two-day title in March.
MORE CANBERRA SPORT NEWS:
For Leerdam, the victory was both a confidence booster for his side and a warning to their rivals.
"Man for men, we've seen our best is good enough to match it with anyone in the competition," Leerdam said. "That's the big takeaway we'll take from that win.
"We know at times we weren't at our best and have a lot to improve. That gives us a lot of confidence going into white-ball cricket, we can match it with anyone."
Simpson's performance with the ball on Saturday came adfter a stunning knock with the bat on day one of the clash last week.
The all-rounder hit an unbeaten 159* to steer ANU to 289 before claiming four scalps to finish with 4-65.
None were more important than the last, Simpson dismissing Tyler Van Luin for 103, five agonising runs short of a stunning Queanbeyan win.
ANU's victory comes as the ACT Comets prepare for the first game of their return to the National Second XI competition.
The side will play Western Australia at the WACA in a four-day match commencing Monday.
Simpson isn't currently in the Comets team, but it won't be long until he is if he continues a stunning start to the season.
"He's really staking his claim at the moment," Leerdam said. "He's scoring runs and taking wickets in big games. If he continues to do that there will be higher honours.
"He's a genuine all-rounder. He had a real good innings in our first game, scored 50 not out to win us the game in a tough situation. Last week it was difficult conditions again to bat in and he showed composure to get through the onslaught."
ANU 289 bt Queanbeyan 285
Ginninderra 9d-272 bt Western District 170
Weston Creek Molonglo 254 bt Tuggeranong 163
North Canberra Gungahlin 278 bt Eastlake 201
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on The Canberra Times website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. See our moderation policy here.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.