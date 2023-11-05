The Canberra Times
Melbourne Cup 2023: Teo Nugent's remarkable comeback after race fall

By Tim Auld
Updated November 5 2023 - 4:26pm, first published 3:38pm
Comeback jockey Teo Nugent has scored a Melbourne Cup ride from his old boss Ciaron Maher just eight months after a narrowly avoided becoming a paraplegic in a horrific race fall at Moonee Valley.

