The ACT Brumbies under-19s have tackled their way to history with a tense victory over the NSW Waratahs in the Super Rugby final.
The 20-12 win marked the first time the ACT has won the competition.
The Brumbies were forced to work hard for the victory, with NSW controlling territory for much of the contest. The visitors, however, struggled to find a way through the ACT defensive wall during a tense clash.
Captain Lachlan Hooper was named man of the match after a dominant performance up front, dismantling the Waratahs attacking maul.
The skipper said Sunday's victory is a testament to the will and determination within his team.
"It's just heart," Hooper said. "There's things you can teach, which is your game plan, but when you're on your own line, you can't really teach that. You've just got to be able to put it out there and put it out there for your teammates."
A host of emerging stars stepped up throughout the contest with Dan Nelson and Tino Tavana crossing for crucial first half tries.
Flyhalf Cullen Gray was superb with the boot, kicking his side out of trouble on multiple occasions and taking advantage of a heavy breeze in the first half.
The Waratahs pressed the Brumbies line for lengthy periods of the second half, however replacement prop Tevita Alatini sealed the victory when he scored from close range in the 75th minute. The youngster has only been playing prop for six months and ACT officials are tipping a bright future.
Sunday's win capped an undefeated season for the Brumbies under-19s and comes as the club places a heavy emphasis on developing the next generation.
ACT head coach Stephen Larkham likened the crop to the golden generation that emerged in the early 1990s and expects many will play Super Rugby in the future.
"When we started the Brumbies there was a cohort of Canberra players that had come through a successful schools program," Larkham said. "The bulk of that group came through and started the Brumbies in 96.
"I'm hoping it's the same with these guys now. We've signed a lot of them on academy contracts and hopefully a lot of these guys come through in the next 12 to 24 months and form the nucleus of the Brumbies moving forward."
U16: NSW Waratahs 22 bt Queensland Reds 8
U19: ACT Brumbies 20 bt NSW Waratahs 12
