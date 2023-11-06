A home on Canberra's most expensive street sold for $8 million at the weekend, setting an auction record in the process.
The five-bedroom home at 4 Wickham Crescent, Red Hill had been owned by the same family for nearly 60 years.
Three bidders registered for the auction on Sunday.
Selling agent Mario Sanfrancesco of Blackshaw Manuka said bidding "flowed reasonably well" but it stopped short of the seller's reserve.
"I had a discussion with the highest bidder and we managed to reach terms and sold it under the hammer," Mr Sanfrancesco said.
While it didn't quite reach Canberra's residential sale record of $9 million - which was a private treaty transaction - the Wickham Crescent sale marked the highest price paid for a house at auction.
Canberra's previous auction record was $6.6 million, set in 2022 with the sale of 81 Dominion Circuit, Deakin.
The sale also puts it on par with the Red Hill suburb record, sitting alongside a home on Mugga Way that sold for $8 million in 2020.
About 60 groups inspected the Wickham Crescent home throughout the sale campaign, Mr Sanfrancesco said.
"A lot of local buyers that I've got on my client list and then a number of interstate and a couple of overseas inquiries as well - some genuine interest from overseas, which was good," he said.
The eventual buyers were locals, he said.
Wickham Crescent was recently crowned Canberra's most expensive street by Suburbtrends with a median house value of $4,476,500.
While normally very tightly held, the houses on either side of number 4 have sold in recent years.
In December 2022, 2 Wickham Crescent sold for $5.8 million, while number 6 went for $7.1 million.
Mr Sanfrancesco said the street's appeal plus the size of the block - a little more than an acre - contributed to the auction result.
"It's a beautiful, gently sloping, very private parcel of land and the house is quite substantial," he said.
The home had also been renovated prior to it being listed for sale, which "made it easy for a family just to purchase it and move straight in", Mr Sanfrancesco said.
There were 145 homes scheduled for auction in Canberra for the week to Sunday, a slight decline on the week prior when 165 homes went to auction.
Among the results, a three-bedroom home in Forde sold for $1,692,000 after fierce bidding between three buyers on Sunday.
The home at 20 Doris Turner Street sits on a 558-square-metre block and was built to "oversized" proportions.
Bidding started at $1.2 million and eventually increased by $1000 bids before it eventually sold 45 minutes later.
Selling agent Theo Koutsikamanis of Bastion Property Group said that price for a three-bedroom house was something he had "never seen in 12 years of real estate".
He said the sale result showed a quality, new-build home would "fetch a premium" in any market.
Of the auction results reported by Monday morning, Canberra had a clearance rate of 67.7 per cent for the week, CoreLogic's preliminary reporting showed.
