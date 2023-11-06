The Canberra Times
4 Wickham Cres, Red Hill sells for $8m, sets Canberra auction record

Brittney Levinson
By Brittney Levinson
Updated November 6 2023 - 12:15pm, first published 12:14pm
A home on Canberra's most expensive street sold for $8 million at the weekend, setting an auction record in the process.

