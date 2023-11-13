CASE STUDY: Jack and Jill are both aged 65 and have been retired for five years. Jack's superannuation is $450,000 and Jill's is minimal. They expect to sell a jointly owned investment property in the latter half of 2024 that will trigger a taxable capital gain of $400,000, and they will only have to pay tax on $200,000 of that after the 50 per cent discount. Because it is jointly owned, the gain will be split again, giving them $100,000 each. Because neither has made any concessional contributions since they retired, they have the right to "catch up" for those five years with contributions of up to $132,500 in the 2025 financial year, provided their super balances are less than $500,000 at 30 June 2024. They both make a deductible contribution of $100,000, and the CGT is eliminated.