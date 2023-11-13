The Canberra Times
The better you plan for a CGT event the less you may need to pay.

By Noel Whittaker
November 13 2023 - 12:00pm
YOUR MONEY

Superannuation catch-up contributions can help alleviate capital gains tax. Photo Shutterstock
Capital gains tax (CGT) is one of our most common taxes, but many people have no idea of its mechanics. A recent email is typical: "You answered a question from a reader about capital gains tax and suggested they tried to sell the assets over a three-year period to reduce the tax. How does that work?"

