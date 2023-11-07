"Thank you, John, for your words about kindness," writes Sue. "I relief teach in an area with lots of difficulties. I find that a smile, a friendly greeting, looking pleased to see each student pays enormous dividends. It took three years to get one student to do more than give a slight dip of the head in acknowledgment, but by the fourth year, he was giving me a small smile in return and by the end of that year said, 'Hello' in response. As I get older and my arthritis worse, I have slowed down. I look more fragile than I am and get lots of gestures of kindness when I do the shopping. I sometimes feel a bit of a fraud but I do appreciate the offers of assistance and particularly enjoy that there are people out there who keep an eye out for those who need a bit of a hand. Thank you to all of you. You are making the world just that bit better for lots of people."