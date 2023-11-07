The Bush Capital is due to receive a week-long shower session complete with thunderstorms after an extended period of dry weather conditions.
Rain is forecast to begin on Tuesday evening, and last until Sunday.
Rainfall for October was well below average. Total rainfall for Canberra during October was 32.6 mm, which is 58 per cent of the long-term October average of 55.9mm.
A trough moving in from Western NSW will make its way into the ACT on Tuesday evening, bringing with it rain and thunderstorms, a Bureau of Meteorology spokesperson said.
Temperatures will remain warm but showers will persist during the afternoon with light winds.
Pack an umbrella to work on Wednesday and Thursday because there is a very high chance of showers and thunderstorms on both days.
Bureau meteorologist Jiwon Park said the thunderstorms wouldn't be severe and the inland trough heading into Canberra from western NSW would lose most of its strength before it reached Canberra.
Temperatures are expected to rise on the weekend with 31 degrees forecast for Saturday.
"Storms will most probably be active mid-week, because of the deepening inland trough," Mr Park said.
"There will be some severe thunderstorms in western NSW but these storms are likely to be confined to the west of the Brindabellas.
"Showers and storms will continue in the later part of the week and we will also see an increase in temperatures towards the end of the week especially on Saturday we're expecting a top of 31 degrees," he said.
Mr Park said showers will clear by the end of this week.
Bureau of Meteorology's Canberra forecast
