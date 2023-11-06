The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

Melbourne Cup 2023: Ciaron Maher and Gold Trip wary of Willie Mullins and Vauban

By Tim Auld
Updated November 6 2023 - 1:11pm, first published 1:10pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Ciaron Maher is bracing for an international attack from an "astute, cunning and shrewd" rival as he aims to become the first trainer to win back-to-back Melbourne Cups in almost 20 years.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.