Veteran trainer Barbara Joseph is determined to write a new chapter in an illustrious career 20 years after Ain't Seen Nothin' ran in the Melbourne Cup.
This time, however, Joseph has her eye on the $3 million Big Dance at Royal Randwick.
The trainer will saddle up Super Helpful and Manderboss for the second edition of the Sydney feature.
Joseph has fond memories of her trip to Flemington 20 years ago, Ain't Seen Nothin' finishing 13th as Makybe Diva won the first of her three Melbourne Cups.
The experience remains a career highlight, but the trainer said Tuesday's Big Dance will be just as special.
MORE CANBERRA SPORT NEWS:
"It's been 20 years since Ain't Seen Nothin' and that was wonderful but I'm going into this race just as excited as I was back then," Joseph said.
"Melbourne Cup day is very big and to have two horses from the one stable in the Big Dance is a great achievement. It's great for the owners and the great thing about it is Super Helpful is a $20,000 horse and Manderboss is a $60,000 horse.
"For the horses to get into a $3 million race is a big effort. The boys have done very well training them up and winning a country cup to get in."
The rise of the Big Dance is testament to the investment Racing NSW has made in the Sydney spring to turn it into a genuine competitor for the Melbourne carnival.
The Big Dance has the dual benefit of boosting regional racedays, with only winners and runners-up of country cups eligible to contest the $3 million feature.
Those who don't make the cut have the chance to contest the $750,000 Little Dance, with Keith Dryden chasing a second-straight win on Tuesday.
This time it's Eastern Glow in the mix after Dream Runner prevailed last year.
A veteran of nearly 50 years, Joseph has watched the sport develop and said the industry is riding a wave of success.
"Melbourne Cup day is a big event across the country," Joseph said. "I've had a runner in the Melbourne Cup, I know what the atmosphere is like to race at Flemington. That was wonderful but this is getting up there.
"With the Everest and now the Big Dance, Mr V'landys has done a wonderful job building races up with prizemoney and making it more affordable for people to own horses.
"When I started off there was nowhere near this prizemoney, it was very hard work. I'm so happy for the boys and the younger generations coming through, seeing how much fun they're having training winners."
Joseph and co-trainers, and sons, Paul and Matt Jones will also have Belleistic Kids in a 1300m race at Randwick.
Joseph gifted ownership to her grandchildren for Christmas and said the entire family will be at the track to cheer him on.
While the co-trainers will be in Sydney, they will also have their attention focused on runners back home at Canberra.
Where Is Ken, Zelago and Tolima will contest races at Thoroughbred Park, with Tolima set for her first start with the stable after leaving Chris Waller.
The Melbourne Cup day meeting is one of the most popular on the ACT racing calendar, with big crowds expected at Thoroughbred Park.
Joseph has seen it all throughout her time in the industry and has one simple message for the punters.
"Wear comfortable shoes."
