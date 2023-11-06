The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

Barbara Joseph chasing special Big Dance victory on Melbourne Cup day

Cameron Mee
By Cameron Mee
November 7 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Veteran trainer Barbara Joseph is determined to write a new chapter in an illustrious career 20 years after Ain't Seen Nothin' ran in the Melbourne Cup.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cameron Mee

Cameron Mee

Sports Journalist

Sports reporter at the Canberra Times

More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.