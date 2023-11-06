Times Past: November 7, 1977

On this day in 1977, The Canberra Times reported on a slightly unusual cricket game held near the Old Canberra Inn.
Champagne cricket was played on Sunday, November 7, at a little-known field in O'Connor near the Old Canberra Inn on the Barton Highway.
The champagne was served with scrambled eggs and bacon at a pre-match breakfast at the inn at 10am. Hundreds of Canberra people, adults and children, went, many dressed in Edwardian flavour. The teams were the Ginninderra Cricket Club, some of whom appeared to have been selected because they had beards, and the National Press Club.
Three Australian stars were there as a drawcard: Doug Walters, Ian Davis and Len Pascoe, and they were allowed to change from one side to the other.
After breakfast, policemen stopped traffic while people crossed the road to the field, where there was a concrete pitch and tents for popcorn, wine, pies and a puppet show.
Ian Davis, opening for the Press Club, hit a good many sixes, always careful to hit them well over the boundary, so they did not hit the mothers and babies.
Ginninderra won by one wicket, and was presented with Old Canberra Inn and Courage Breweries perpetual trophy by Sir John Gorton. The whole day was to raise money for Friends of the Family, which supported the Smith Family. Between $3000 and $4000 profit was made.
The photographs on the front page feature Ian Davis hitting one of his many sixes and the other featuring the winning Ginninderra Cricket Club with the three Australian cricket stars, all dressed in stripes of yesteryear.
