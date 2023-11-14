The Canberra Times
Tuesday, 14 November 2023
Home/Canberra

ACT businesses driven to 'crunch point' in federal government contractor crackdown

Adrian Rollins
By Adrian Rollins
November 14 2023 - 12:15pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Canberra small businesses are being forced to lay off staff and restructure their operations because of the federal government's crackdown on the use of consultants.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Adrian Rollins

Adrian Rollins

Journalist

Adrian Rollins is economics correspondent for the Canberra Times

More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.