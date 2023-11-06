Socials: A Midsummer Night's Dream

The Queensland Ballet present the whimsical A Midsummer Night's Dream by renowned choreographer, Liam Scarlett. This enchanting Shakespearean comedy has captured imaginations for centuries and is beautifully enhanced by Tracy Grant Lord's shimmering sets and costumes and Kendall Smith's ambient lighting designs. Scarlett's witty choreography brings the woodlands and vivid characters to life, to the sublime score by Felix Mendelssohn.