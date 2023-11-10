Some writers say there are two camps of novelists - "plotters" and "pansters". Plotters plan and know what is going to happen in their story before they write it. They sound amazing and I am not one of them. Pansters, as you might have guessed, go by the seat of their pants - they sit down to write and then something comes, maybe. This is not a particularly time-efficient way of working but it's the way that works for me.

