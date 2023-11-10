The Canberra Times
Green Dot author Madeleine Gray on writing for page and screen

By Madeleine Gray
November 11 2023 - 5:00am
Madeleine Gray: 'Wide and attentive reading is the best education any writer can have.' Picture supplied
  • Green Dot, by Madeleine Gray. Allen & Unwin, $32.99

In 2021, I wrote a manuscript for a novel called Green Dot. It's about Hera, a queer 24-year-old comment moderator at a news website who falls for an older, married colleague called Arthur.

