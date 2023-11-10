In 2021, I wrote a manuscript for a novel called Green Dot. It's about Hera, a queer 24-year-old comment moderator at a news website who falls for an older, married colleague called Arthur.
Over the course of writing, I was living alone in COVID lockdown in Sydney, undertaking my UK-based literary theory PhD remotely, and working in a bookstore four days a week. I wrote Green Dot to ease the loneliness of this time, and to have a project that allowed me to write with a freedom and humour that I have found academic writing does not allow.
When I thought the manuscript was done, I sent it to an agent. A few days later I had publishing deals in the United Kingdom and Australia, and then shortly after that, in the US, Germany and France.
Soon there was international film and television interest, and now I find myself working with a UK production company, screenwriting the television adaptation of my debut novel for a network I very much admire.
Two years ago I was unionising a bookshop, trying to demand job security and a dollar an hour more than minimum wage. So you could say it's been a bit of a whirlwind.
Before writing Green Dot, I'd written two short stories in my life - one while I was an undergraduate and one more recently. I have never studied creative writing.
But I've studied other people's books. In fact, I've spent 10 years studying English Literature at university. First a bachelors, then a masters, now a PhD. My main occupation in life has been reading and thinking about novels.
So when people ask how I was able to write a novel, I tell them what I think to be true: that wide and attentive reading is the best education any writer can have. When you read, you encounter all the ways that stories can be told, the devices that can reorient a narrative, the tonal shifts that can splice a scene and shock you to your core like a netball hitting cold fingers on a winter morning.
What I just used was a simile, which is a device that - I'm joking, I'll stop.
MORE GREAT READS:
Some writers say there are two camps of novelists - "plotters" and "pansters". Plotters plan and know what is going to happen in their story before they write it. They sound amazing and I am not one of them. Pansters, as you might have guessed, go by the seat of their pants - they sit down to write and then something comes, maybe. This is not a particularly time-efficient way of working but it's the way that works for me.
I knew how I wanted my novel to end and then I worked backwards from there. Sometimes, however, I'd get home after a long shift, drink half a bottle of wine and just write about whatever seemed funny or interesting to me in that moment, and then the next day I'd re-read and work out if what I'd written was a) coherent and b) any use to the overall novel. I followed feeling, basically, and dealt with structure after.
Now, writing for television, I am not able to be a panster so much. There are stakeholders involved, money on the line, creative input from lots of different people. I'm having to plan.
Each scene is like part of an elaborate Jenga tower, and the trick is to know when to switch things up, move things out of order, build suspense in a way that doesn't work in novels. In a novel, you can just say that six hours have passed, and then six hours have passed.
On screen, you must portray this in intimations, in shadows of affect. It's all suggestion, clues, relying on the viewer to construct the narrative in their mind. The same can be said for novel-writing, but it feels different. It feels like I'm giving the viewer more creative license.
Writing for page and writing for screen are two very different things, except when they're not. At the end of the day, all I want is to craft a compelling story, make people cry, and then rupture them out of it with something wickedly funny that makes them question where the line is between comedy and tragedy. It's not the easiest task but it is immensely satisfying when it works.
And if my book flops and the television show goes nowhere, I'll see you at the bookshop. I'll be the one behind the counter asking if you'd like a bag with your purchase.
