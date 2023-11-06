The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

Canberra Hospital ICU to survey patients, Dr Sumeet Rai and Dr Tina Xu say

Lanie Tindale
By Lanie Tindale
November 7 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Lynne Shepherd spent weeks inside the Belconnen Markets on top of a private aquatic centre. There was a fire brigade in the roof watching her, and a nurse took arsenic and died. Doctors were out to get her.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lanie Tindale

Lanie Tindale

Reporter

I am a reporter at The Canberra Times, and was previously a trainee. I have covered various topics at the masthead, including courts, federal politics, breaking news, features and opinion. I previously worked in digital news. I am now a general news reporter, with a focus on health. lanie.tindale@canberratimes.com.au.

More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.