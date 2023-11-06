Canberra soccer clubs are facing the prospect of missing out on a place in the National Second Tier competition after Football Australia settled on their preferred teams for the new league.
The organisation took a big step forward towards establishing the long-awaited division with a major announcement on Monday.
Successful clubs have been informed and now have two weeks to sign Club Participation Agreements before FA unveils the teams and format on November 20.
In a major change, however, FA chief executive James Johnson confirmed the inaugural season has been pushed back by one year and will now commence in 2025.
"This additional time allows us to give the [selected] clubs an extra amount of time to get ready to play," Johnson said.
"It also gives the member federations who run competitions of which the majority of these clubs will come from certainty over the season in 2024. It allows us to also complete our broadcast process. We're currently in the market for the Socceroos and Matildas content as we speak."
Speculation has been rife in recent days over the teams selected to participate in the NST, with suggestions Sydney and Victoria clubs will dominate the league.
Canberra Croatia and Gungahlin United were the sole ACT teams in the mix, however it appears unlikely they made the final cut.
It's understood FA did not prioritise an even geographical spread when selecting teams, with the focus instead on ensuring the quality of the competition provides a clear stepping stone from the state and territory NPL competitions to the A-League.
While the foundation clubs have been selected, the door remains ajar for sides to earn a call up prior to the first season in 2025.
FA also plans on introducing promotion and relegation at some point in the future, with no timeline confirmed.
