It must be very difficult for former prime ministers. They are used to being listened to. Car doors are opened for them. Red carpets rolled out.
And then, suddenly all the trappings of power are gone.
But some adjust better than others. Kevin Rudd is our ambassador to the United States. He has his views - and they are listened to. Paul Keating has become the nation's difficult uncle who nonetheless voices what often seems like a counter-view to established wisdom. You may agree or disagree with them but you cannot doubt their seriousness and their weight. Their voices are welcome.
On the international stage, Bill Clinton and Tony Blair set up foundations which aim to help people. The Tony Blair Institute for Global Change works, according to its website, "with political leaders around the world to drive change". The Clinton Foundation says "we're making a difference in people's lives across the United States and around the world".
In deep contrast to the good intentions of these leaders, the former prime ministers of Britain and Australia - Boris Johnson and Scott Morrison - have not taken such a high road.
In keeping with their behaviour in office, the publicity opportunity dominates their joint visit to Israel.
It is hard to see how anything they say or do can move this terrible situation forward.
Mr Morrison said: "It is an opportunity to understand first-hand what is occurring on the ground, honour those who have been lost, show support to those who have suffered and are now engaged in this terrible conflict and discuss how to move forward."
The leadership of both has been tarnished since leaving office. In Britain, an inquiry into the pandemic reveals daily evidence of the shambolic leadership Mr Johnson provided.
Mr Morrison's record in government isn't brilliant either. After he left, there was the revelation that he secretly appointed himself to a string of ministerial posts.
All of this is in the past, of course, but it does highlight the undoubted fact that they are not the kinds of people who will be taken seriously except among those of a like mind - like those in the right-wing government of Israel.
When this terrible situation is resolved (though not in the near future), it will need people of wisdom and stature to have worked tirelessly, probably over years. The record indicates that neither Mr Morrison nor Mr Johnson are people of wisdom and stature.
Boris Johnson had a notoriously short attention span in office. He was not a details man. Mr Morrison had an eye for the headline. Even fellow Liberals found him untrustworthy.
Mr Morrison has already done some harm in the region. His government recognised West Jerusalem as the capital of Israel.
It was a gesture which achieved nothing but alienating the Arab world.
The Albanese government has dropped the suggestion and reaffirmed that Australia "is committed to a two-state solution in which Israel and a future Palestinian state coexist, in peace and security, within internationally recognised borders".
It is right that we show solidarity with Israel after Hamas fighters slaughtered Israeli citizens, including children. It is also right that Israel should be steered away from violating the laws of war which demand a proportionate response.
But Mr Johnson and Mr Morrison are not helping resolve what is a terribly complex situation.
Wisdom and subtlety are needed. The former prime ministers have neither.
