Morrison deserves praise for standing strongly with Israel

We don't hear about the many DAs corrected by us either by lodgement of objections, or ACAT hearings or both. Chief Minister Andrew Barr doesn't get to see the objections, only some of the approved DAs. Barr has complained about the councils being full of old people. By and large they're the only ones able to participate in an unpaid role because most of the younger have families, full-time work and other commitments. With the community council members there can be a collection of different wisdoms, abilities and forgotten past DA failures - not a feature of ACTPLA.