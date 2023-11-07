The Canberra Times
Morrison deserves praise for standing strongly with Israel

By Letters to the Editor
November 8 2023 - 5:30am
Full kudos to former PM Scott Morrison for visiting Israel ("Morrison makes solidarity visit", November 6). He was subject to vitriol and undermining beyond belief during the COVID-19 period, especially by the opportunistic Labor Party and its disciple, the ABC.

