The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

Scyne Advisory to begin operating independently after final approval

Miriam Webber
By Miriam Webber
Updated November 6 2023 - 5:38pm, first published 4:53pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The sale of PwC Australia's public sector business will be finalised this week. Picture Shutterstock
The sale of PwC Australia's public sector business will be finalised this week. Picture Shutterstock

PricewaterhouseCoopers' former public sector advisory business, Scyne Advisory, has cleared the final hurdle to begin operating independently of the embattled big four firm.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Miriam Webber

Miriam Webber

Public service and politics reporter

I report on the public service and politics for the Canberra Times. Reach me at miriam.webber@canberratimes.com.au

More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.