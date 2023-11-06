The racecourse will be holding nine races of its own as well as showing the Melbourne Cup itself. There will be live music, a fashions on field competition with $10,000 worth of prizes and pop-up food and beverage stalls with the atmosphere only thousands of people can provide. See: thoroughbredpark.com.au.
The celebration will be in full swing at Capitol Bar & Grill from 11.30am - drinks at the ready, HIT 104.7's Ned & Josh on the mics and the Baker Boys live on the deck as well as canapes curated by executive chef Michael Box. And from 3pm people can go to the QT Lounge to soak in the sunset, 15 floors up top. See: qthotels.com.
The Garden Party will blend fashion, food and festivity with live race coverage and Taittinger Champagne, The Canberra Distillery and Bentspoke Brewing Co. having pop-up bars providing a range of beverages to try. See: hyatt.com.
Here, Midnight refers to the bar, not the time, with a two and a half hour package of drinks and snacks beginning at 1pm to make the day delicious even if your horse doesn't win. See: opentable.com.
The hotel's Melbourne Cup event will be held in the rooftop Upper House, with live music, bar specials, gourmet food, and best dressed prizes. See: royalhotelqbn.com.au.
At the Canberra Institute of Technology will be a two-course plated lunch and dessert buffet, a fashion parade by CIT hair and beauty students and a cash sweepstake. See: trybooking.com.
The Melbourne Cup luncheon features a three-course lunch and a two-hour drink package. See: trybooking.com.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.