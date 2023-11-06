The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

Albanese government tries to hold its middle ground on Israel-Hamas war, as Greens boycott question time

Justine Landis-Hanley
By Justine Landis-Hanley
November 6 2023 - 6:47pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The Albanese government is coming under increasing pressure over its middle-road approach to the Gaza conflict, after its refusal to call for an Israeli ceasefire led politicians to storm out of parliament on Monday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Justine Landis-Hanley

Justine Landis-Hanley

Federal politics and public sector reporter

I'm a federal politics and public sector reporter at The Canberra Times, with an interest in integrity, regulation, and social services. Contact me with tips and feedback at justine.landishanley@canberratimes.com.au.

More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.