Champion jockey Damien Oliver faces an anxious wait to see if he has one last ride in a Melbourne Cup, with vets to make a call final call on the health of Alenquer in the hours before the race.
In a dramatic twist to his last spring carnival, three-time Melbourne Cup-winner Oliver had been booked to ride Michael Moroney's stayer in the $8 million Group 1 at Flemington on Tuesday.
But Moroney informed Racing Victoria vets on Sunday the horse was showing signs of a stone bruise to his near fore front.
Vets inspected Alenquer on Sunday and Monday before announcing a final examination of the horse will happen on Tuesday before the 7.30am scratching deadline.
Oliver, who has won three of his 31 rides in the iconic race, said he's hopeful the import will get to the start for the Melbourne Cup.
"It's all out of my hands," the veteran jockey told ACM Racing. "The final decision is up to the vets on Tuesday morning.
"Mike thinks Alenquer will be right when the vets inspect the horse again. Feet issues often arise with horses - one day there not good and the next day they are OK.
"I'm sure if the vets let Alenquer run he'll be right. I want to know I'm riding a fit and healthy horse. I fully understand it's my last chance of a ride in the Melbourne Cup but the horse has to be fit and well."
Oliver, who rode a double on Derby Day, said he's looking forward to the second day of the four day carnival.
"I had a bit of luck on Saturday riding the two winners," he said. "I've got my fingers crossed I might ride another one or two before the carnival ends.
"I've tried not to get caught up in all the hype of my last carnival. I've just tried to stay focused on riding the horses the best I can."
Oliver's wife Trish and their three children were on-track on Saturday and will be there for the last three days. Trish said the family had been trying to keep a lid on things since Oliver announced his plans to retire.
"There's been a lot going on over the last few months regarding Damien's retirement," she told ACM Racing.
"We've tried to keep things as normal as possible at home but I must admit it's been a bit tricky. It was a fairytale on Saturday that Damien could ride two winners at his last Derby meeting.
"I'm just hoping the dream can continue over the last three days of the carnival and he may ride another few winners."
Oliver maintained a relaxed outlook despite the uncertainty around Alenquer, hopeful of being given the green light for his 32nd Melbourne Cup ride, and his last before retirement at the end of the year.
"I want to be there riding a horse that can run close to his best. If he's not well, I'm past just going there to make up the numbers and ride in a race for the sake of it.
"But hopefully his foot can heal up in time and (he can) take his place in the race."
Tuesday's 3200m feature could be the highlight of Oliver's final Cup week.
Another win would mean Oliver - victorious on Doriemus (1995), Media Puzzle (2002) and Fiorente (2013) - equals legendary jockeys Harry White and Bobbie Lewis with four Cup triumphs.
"Four would be unreal," Oliver said.
"To go out in my last year winning a Cup would be a dream come true."
Oliver opened his final Cup week in fine form, riding a double on Victoria Derby day.
He steered Kris Lees's Kalapour into the Cup field with victory in the Lexus Archer Stakes and scored again with Queen Of The Ball for Michael Freedman in the Furphy Sprint.
"It's good for the confidence and in my last Cup carnival it's nice to get some winners," said Oliver, who's booked for six rides on Cup day.
Oliver has been offered good wishes from rivals, including Rich Ricci, owner of favourite Vauban.
"It wouldn't be the same if he's not in it," Ricci said.
"They're hopeful the horse will be right by the morning but (Oliver) has been a credit to the game and he's a world-class jockey.
"I know what he means to the people of Australia and it would be very fitting - I don't want him to win - if he had a ride in the race."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.