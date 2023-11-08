Ever wondered what it feels like to win the Archibald Prize? Want to know what judges look for when selecting prize winners? Join artist Wendy Sharpe as she talks about being an Archibald finalist eight times - including the time she took out top honours, most acclaimed and awarded artists, and holding more than 70 solo exhibitions across Australia and internationally. Her extensive list of prize wins includes (in addition to the Archibald Prize) the Sulman Prize, the Portia Geach Memorial Award, the Calleen Art Prize, the Adelaide Perry Art Prize and the Gold Award. She's also been on the other side, as a judge. In 1999 Sharpe became the first woman since the Second World War to be appointed by the Australian War Memorial as an official war artist. This is a rare opportunity to hear stories of what actually happens behind the scenes with an artist who has had a long, successful and diverse career. National Portrait Gallery, Saturday, November 11 at 2pm. $7/$5 Circle of Friends and full-time students. Bookings are essential. See: portrait.gov.au