On a sweltering day in January 1788, seven clan leaders gather on a sandstone escarpment overlooking the harbour. The attendees, six of them Elders and one new initiate, catch up, laugh together, share a meal and compare notes. But beyond the friendly banter, protocols, and hospitality, a momentous decision is waiting to be made. A mysterious fleet of giant ships is amassing in the harbour and as they creep closer, these seven representatives must choose unanimously: whether to send these strangers on their way or welcome them? After its Sydney Theatre Award-winning premiere production at the 2020 Sydney Festival, Muruwari playwright Jane Harrison's play has been reworked for this brand new production directed by Quandamooka man Wesley Enoch. It has been co-produced by Sydney Theatre Company and Moogahlin Performing Arts. The Visitors is on at the Playhouse, Canberra Theatre Centre, until November 11. See: canberratheatrecentre.com.au
Award-winning playwright Helen Machalias reimagines William Shakespeare's The Tempest in her new work. Refugees Prospero, Miranda and Ariel are washed ashore on Christmas Island seeking asylum in Australia. But this side of the story is yet to be seen. "Brave new world" poetry collides with "Stop the boats" rhetoric and interpolations of Persian poetry, philosophy and storytelling to deliver a radically different representation of offshore detention. Director Beng Oh crafts a spectacle that conjures an island of strange sounds and wondrous sights, enigmatic characters, and surprising relationships. It's on at The Street Theatre from November 10 to 19, various dates and times. See: thestreet.org.au
Since winning X Factor at the age of 16 in 2011, Mastin has reinvented his career, going from teenage pop idol to rock 'n' roll young gun, counting Aussie legends like Jimmy Barnes, Diesel and The Living End's Chris Cheney among his supporters. Mastin's hits include Shout it Out, Rockstar, Goodnight and Shut up and Kiss Me. He's in Canberra as part of the Kick Up A Fuss Tour and promises a show full of his hits with a killer band and an awesome light show. He will be supported by MAXO, The show is on at The Basement, 2 Cohen Street, Belconnen on Friday, November 10 at 7pm. See: reecemastinofficial.com.au
Comedians Mandy Nolan and Ellen Briggs have joined forces for the first time to write a collection of stories that examines what it means to be a woman in today's social media dominated world. The show is on at the Big Band Room, ANU School of Music on Saturday, November 11 at 7pm. See: comedyact.com.au
On Saturday, November 11 at 7pm at the Harmonie German Club, 49 Jerrabomberra Avenue, Narrabundah, as part of the Day of the Dead Festival, will be Lucha Fantastica, Mexican wrestling in Australia, and a tequila party. See: eventbrite.com.au
Canberra Qwire, proudly LGBTIQ+, presents its 30th anniversary concert Singing Out with Pride. With alumni and friends, the choir will celebrate the beautiful and heart-warming stories of the community. The concert features as its special guest the folk singer, Judy Small. It's on at Llewellyn Hall on Saturday, November 11 at 3pm. See: www.canberraqwire.org.au
Popular tribute band Metallica... A Tribute for All are heading down from Sydney for one night only, bringing decades of live music experience and a passion for the heavy tunes from the Four Horsemen of Metallica. You'll hear Master of Puppets, Enter Sandman and all the band's other classics, plus a few choices for the true 'Tallica fans out there. The show is on at The Basement on Saturday, November 11 at 7pm. See: thebasementcanberra.oztix.com.au
Ever wondered what it feels like to win the Archibald Prize? Want to know what judges look for when selecting prize winners? Join artist Wendy Sharpe as she talks about being an Archibald finalist eight times - including the time she took out top honours, most acclaimed and awarded artists, and holding more than 70 solo exhibitions across Australia and internationally. Her extensive list of prize wins includes (in addition to the Archibald Prize) the Sulman Prize, the Portia Geach Memorial Award, the Calleen Art Prize, the Adelaide Perry Art Prize and the Gold Award. She's also been on the other side, as a judge. In 1999 Sharpe became the first woman since the Second World War to be appointed by the Australian War Memorial as an official war artist. This is a rare opportunity to hear stories of what actually happens behind the scenes with an artist who has had a long, successful and diverse career. National Portrait Gallery, Saturday, November 11 at 2pm. $7/$5 Circle of Friends and full-time students. Bookings are essential. See: portrait.gov.au
