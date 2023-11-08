The Canberra Times
Weekender November 10 to 12, 2023: The Visitors and This Rough Magic are on

November 9 2023 - 5:30am
The Visitors is on at the Playhouse, Canberra Theatre Centre. Picture by Daniel Boud
The Visitors is on at the Playhouse, Canberra Theatre Centre. Picture by Daniel Boud

The Visitors

On a sweltering day in January 1788, seven clan leaders gather on a sandstone escarpment overlooking the harbour. The attendees, six of them Elders and one new initiate, catch up, laugh together, share a meal and compare notes. But beyond the friendly banter, protocols, and hospitality, a momentous decision is waiting to be made. A mysterious fleet of giant ships is amassing in the harbour and as they creep closer, these seven representatives must choose unanimously: whether to send these strangers on their way or welcome them? After its Sydney Theatre Award-winning premiere production at the 2020 Sydney Festival, Muruwari playwright Jane Harrison's play has been reworked for this brand new production directed by Quandamooka man Wesley Enoch. It has been co-produced by Sydney Theatre Company and Moogahlin Performing Arts. The Visitors is on at the Playhouse, Canberra Theatre Centre, until November 11. See: canberratheatrecentre.com.au

