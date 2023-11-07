If you haven't had a chance to duck out to the new Kitchen Warehouse store at Majura Park yet, get out there on November 12 for the Housewarming Party. From 10am til 2pm, there'll be free tastings and demonstrations, including a class with chef Luca Ciano, Mr Papa and his empanada food truck, a Mellabella gelato cart, free coffee, pizza and toasties, and a gift with purchase for the first 150 customers who spend $25 or more in-store. I was pretty impressed with range of things on offer, from top-end appliances to knives, glassware, bakeware and more. Do I need a food dehydrator?