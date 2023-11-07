I'll never look at a bachelor's handbag in the same way again.
In a trip where I dined at a three Michelin star restaurant, in a Gordon Ramsay establishment and on the banks of the Seine, some of my best food memories involved a barbecue chicken.
Well not so much the chicken, but the baby potatoes which had spent most of the afternoon swimming in the fat as it dripped down off the chook into the pan below.
And cheese, so much cheese. And bread. A little baguette for about a dollar. There's dinner. Each day a different selection from the patisserie, only if I had met my step goals. I'll walk to the moon and back for a tart citron.
I had a list to tick off, steak tartare, steak and frites, beef bourguignon, croque monsieur, duck confit. All done. Even French onion soup, can you even call it that in France? I enjoyed a bowl of said soup with a view of Mont Blanc.
And if we're talking simple meals like chook, potato and salad, I've gained a whole new appreciation for the humble omelette as well.
A quick restaurant meal before a late show at the famed Moulin Rouge.
An easy dinner for one, once I had access to a kitchen late in the trip.
How French did I feel, once I had a stovetop, heading down to the markets in the morning planning my day's meals. We all need to shop, cook and eat more like that.
Yes, I'm back from my holiday, spent mainly in France. I'll probably bore you senseless in later editions when I get to writing about my gourmet adventures.
But it seemed fitting, the day after Melbourne Cup, where hopefully you dined in the office on a barbecue chook and some coleslaw from the supermarket, to praise the simplicity of the chook.
And those potatoes. Add a simple salad. I'll be taking this meal into the summer menu for sure.
If I can't head to my local cafe for an afternoon pastis perhaps the next best option might be, somewhat geographically ironically, the aperitivo evenings at The Italian Place Providore and Bottega. Tony's doing afternoon drinks, Thursday to Sunday, outside the providore, showing products he's got in. Drop in between 4 and 7pm, no booking required. Some cocktails, wine by the glass, a little bowl of olives or a salumi platter. Might just hit the spot.
Think you know your way around a barbecue? Head to the Haig Park Village Markets on November 19 and enjoy the offerings from Claystone Meats' annual Smoke and Sizzle Showdown. VIP entry is $30 and you'll get a tasting of each competitor's entry, a Claystone Meats voucher and a drink voucher. There'll be food, music, markets stalls and family events on offer at the markets too.
If you haven't had a chance to duck out to the new Kitchen Warehouse store at Majura Park yet, get out there on November 12 for the Housewarming Party. From 10am til 2pm, there'll be free tastings and demonstrations, including a class with chef Luca Ciano, Mr Papa and his empanada food truck, a Mellabella gelato cart, free coffee, pizza and toasties, and a gift with purchase for the first 150 customers who spend $25 or more in-store. I was pretty impressed with range of things on offer, from top-end appliances to knives, glassware, bakeware and more. Do I need a food dehydrator?
Block out November 26 and head into Braddon for the Sustainable Travel Street Party, where The Forage will be handling the food and drinks side of it all, with the help of BentSpoke Brewing. We've heard rumours that Papa Laci will be back with their delicious Hungarian street food, including langos, or flatbreads, topped with cheese. The day will also include street basketball, skateboarding, scooters, performers and more. And there's free travel to too, via Transport Canberra. From noon til 5pm.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.