Israel and Palestine: How Australians can offer humanitarian aid

One of the world's oldest continuing and most controversial conflicts, the ongoing unrest between Israel and Palestine has come to a head in recent weeks following the terrorist group Hamas' attack on Gaza in Palestine on October 7.



In that time, it's estimated by the UN Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights that more than 9000 people have been killed as a direct result of the ongoing conflict, with that number expected to climb as Gaza continues to struggle securing lifesaving supplies and medical aids for their sick and injured.

Across the globe, concerned citizens are asking how they can contribute in the fight to provide peace and stability for Gaza residents, as the vast majority of those killed or injured as a result of the ongoing conflict have been civilians.

Here are just a few ways concerned Australians can show their support for and make their own contributions to the tireless national and global efforts going towards alleviating the devastating impacts of the Israel-Palestine conflict.

Donate to special crisis relief funds

One of the most impactful measures you can take is to donate to Palestine by becoming a donor of any reputable crisis relief funds. Over the past month, NGOs and charitable enterprises across the globe have been at work establishing dedicated relief funds specifically for providing food, drinking water, and other vital supplies to the Gaza citizens that have been affected by this ongoing conflict.

Sadly, misinformation surrounding the conflict has been able to circulate online, namely that any donations (either monetary or material) made to the citizens of Gaza will actually be utilised by Hamas, the Israeli terrorist organisation that has taken control over the Gaza Strip. Whilst this could be the case for local charities operating within Gaza, many international NGOs are now able to safely transport trucks providing supplies and general humanitarian aid through to Gaza via the region's border with Egypt.

This was achieved following meetings with US President Joe Biden and Israeli and Egyptian government officials in mid October. Both the Israeli and Egyptian government agreed to open the Rafah crossing gate located in southern Gaza to ensure that Gaza citizens would be able to access donations made by concerned citizens.

Donate to local Palestinian charities

Alongside donating to crisis relief funds managed by charitable groups, Australians also have the opportunity to donate directly to local Palestinian charities via the internet and social media. Local charities and NGOs across Israel and Palestine have been using donation features across Instagram, Facebook, and other social media platforms for the past few weeks. Knowing where your donations will be going is as easy as tapping through on these donation features to determine which individuals or organisations are managing that particular fundraising campaign.

If you'd prefer to donate via the websites of Palestinian charities themselves rather than through social media, then this can be done too. The best method here is to do some independent research to determine which local Palestinian charities may be best positioned to provide the kind of aid you're looking to support with your donation.

Some local Israeli and Palestinian charities you may consider donating to include:

Palestine Children's Relief Fund (or PCRF

Anera

IsraAID

Magen David Adom

Middle East Children's Alliance

Write to your local MP or other political figures

As the Israel-Palestine conflict actually began in the mid twentieth century, there's been no question for many politicians across the globe that there have been human rights violations on both opposing sides. And whilst there has been some deliberation by the United Nations and the Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights even in the weeks leading up to the October 7th Hamas attack on Gaza, a lack of support by neighbouring states and even western powers has also played a part in perpetuating the conflict between Israeli and Palestinian extremists.

With that, Australians who are hoping that the Israeli government and the Palestinian National Authority to call for a ceasefire, can help motivate Australian politicians to use their own influence by writing to them. And before you doubt the effectiveness of a letter-writing campaign, let's take a closer look at Australia's recent abstaining from voting on an amendment to a resolution posited by the UN that called for the "protection of civilians and upholding legal and humanitarian obligations" in Gaza.

Both PM Anthony Albanese and Opposition Leader Peter Dutton showed initial support for Israel whilst condemning the actions of Hamas. Following the proposed amendment to the UN resolution, however, the Australian government failed to use their voice in support of protecting Gaza citizens. This naturally caused some disappointment across Australia's states, triggering a wave of concerned citizens sending letters to their local members for parliament as well as to the PM himself.

Australians who want to ensure that they can use their voice in support of providing humanitarian aid in Gaza can do so by joining this letter writing campaign.

Educate yourself and don't spread hate speech

Finally, it must be noted that the Israel-Palestine conflict has triggered a wave of racially motivated violence and hate speech in nations across the globe, and Australia is no exception here. With Nazis congregating and even marching in cities across Australia, there are real concerns that the Israel-Palestine conflict may trigger unrest abroad. These concerns are exacerbated by the circulation of anti-Semitic and Islamophobic propaganda on social media.

Because of this climate of misinformation and xenophobia, one particularly powerful way that Australians can offer aid both here and abroad is to simply educate themselves and make a commitment not to spread hate speech or to participate in racially motivated violent acts. Australians are also advised to read up on the origins of the Israel-Palestine conflict to better equip themselves with an unbiased perception and greater context for all news media reports released that provide updates on the situation in Gaza.

