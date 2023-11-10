Wine was available at only one venue I attended, at Stade Geoffroy-Guichard Stadium in Saint-Etienne for the Wallabies match against Portugal, where there was a set-up much like The Huddle at Bruce Stadium. A bar outside the main gates, but one which sold delicious gourmet pizzas, with live music and tables and rosé by the very generous pour if you managed to charm the young bartenders with your schoolgirl French.