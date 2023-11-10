The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra
Opinion

How Rugby Australia can make the 2027 Rugby World Cup a success

Karen Hardy
By Karen Hardy
November 11 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

I'm sure Rugby Australia has much more pressing matters to deal with other than listening to the advice of a middle-aged woman whose dreams in the past few months, dreams of rugby and other things, have been fuelled by excessive amounts of cheese.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Karen Hardy

Karen Hardy

Canberra Times lifestyle reporter

I've covered a few things here at The Canberra Times over the years, from sport to education. But now I get to write about the fun stuff - where to eat, what to do, places to go, people to see. Let me know about your favourite things. Email: karen.hardy@canberratimes.com.au

More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.