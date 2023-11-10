I'm sure Rugby Australia has much more pressing matters to deal with other than listening to the advice of a middle-aged woman whose dreams in the past few months, dreams of rugby and other things, have been fuelled by excessive amounts of cheese.
Perhaps it's nothing more than an old wives' tale that suggests eating cheese before bedtime gives you nightmares. But that's what I'm putting Australia's run at the just-finished 2023 Rugby World Cup down to. If only I didn't have that last wedge of gooey Époisses de Bourgogne, the Wallabies' fate could have been very different.
But it wasn't. And as the more optimistic among our tour group suggested during our three-week sports odyssey, we can be proud to say we were there the day Australian rugby started to rise again. Because we couldn't get much lower.
I won't confirm that some people on the tour defected to the other side of the ditch, speaking with a slightly tilted accent and digging black jeans out of the suitcase. Go the southern hemisphere!
But after seven weeks of deep immersion in France during the World Cup, here's a few things I noticed. Perhaps Rugby Australia, due to host the World Cup here in 2027, might be listening somewhere.
I can't believe this diplomatic incident went unnoticed. You couldn't buy wine inside the stadium. Any stadium I went to, at least. Only beer (and softies and water), and only the Japanese beer Asahi.
Wine was available at only one venue I attended, at Stade Geoffroy-Guichard Stadium in Saint-Etienne for the Wallabies match against Portugal, where there was a set-up much like The Huddle at Bruce Stadium. A bar outside the main gates, but one which sold delicious gourmet pizzas, with live music and tables and rosé by the very generous pour if you managed to charm the young bartenders with your schoolgirl French.
Food inside the stadiums wasn't great. Popcorn was a fun idea. But apart from that, I was only able to source ham and cheese baguettes and a packet of chips. Outside, the main fare included hot dogs and very average burgers.
And the French pride themselves on their history of gastronomie.
If you're paying at least a couple of hundred dollars for a ticket, you want a half-decent menu. In comparison, the lamb shawarma at Bruce Stadium looks Michelin-star worthy.
Given I was travelling alone, I was worried about how safe I would feel in and around stadiums.
I was caught in a press of angry English fans for the Wallabies match in Sydney in July 2022 and was worried this would be the norm.
Not so. There was a real vibe around games that was very convivial, to use a slightly French word, at all venues I attended.
MUST READS:
In Lyon, some people got stirred up as the throng got held up as security tried to get people on the light rail back into town. But it went in friendly waves.
Nothing like a bit of singing and shouting insults at French President Emmanuel Macron to calm things down. People were more riled up about his suggestion of increasing the retirement age than they were about the difficulties in getting out.
Can Australia embrace a nationwide program to tune our vocal chords? We need a good national song. To hear the 70,000-odd Irish people belt out The Cranberrries' Zombie after their win against Scotland is a memory that almost, only almost, betters hearing Flower of Scotland live.
What song should Australia even sing? Waltzing Matilda, True Blue, Am I Ever Gonna See Your Face Again? No way. You know the rest.
Even if the French weren't playing, you could guarantee there'd be at least one rendition of La Marseillaise during a match.
Do you hear, in the countryside
The roar of those ferocious soldiers?
They're coming right into your arms
To cut the throats of your sons, your comrades!
We need to find this kind of passion.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.