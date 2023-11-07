The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

Nation faces a 'disconnection crisis': Leigh

Adrian Rollins
By Adrian Rollins
November 7 2023 - 10:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Australia has become more a 'me' than a 'we' nation as rates of inequality and disconnection have surged and are at their greatest in at least a generation, according to Assistant Minister for Charities Andrew Leigh.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Adrian Rollins

Adrian Rollins

Journalist

Adrian Rollins is economics correspondent for the Canberra Times

More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.