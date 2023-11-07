The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

Malcolm Turnbull accuses Scott Morrison of 'showboating' with trip to Israel

Karen Barlow
By Karen Barlow
November 7 2023 - 11:09am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Former Liberal prime minister Malcolm Turnbull has urged Anthony Albanese not to go to Israel to show solidarity in the middle of the war with Hamas, accusing his successor Scott Morrison of "showboating" with his recent visit with former UK prime minister Boris Johnson.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Karen Barlow

Karen Barlow

Chief Political Correspondent

Karen Barlow is ACM's Chief Political Correspondent. Working in the federal press gallery, she investigates and writes about federal politics and government. She has an interest in integrity, leadership and social equity. She has covered two Olympics and been to Antarctica twice. Contact her on karen.barlow@canberratimes.com.au

More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.