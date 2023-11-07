Without A Fight has won the 2023 Melbourne Cup with a stunning victory at Flemington.
Jockey Mark Zahra steered the horse to glory in a thrilling edition of the 3200-metre staying test to claim his second-straight Cup after winning on Gold Trip last year.
Without A Fight finished ahead of Soulcombe and Sheraz in second and third respectively.
The Anthony and Sam Freedman-trained horse completed the Caulfield Cup-Melbourne Cup double and raced away to complete a comprehensive victory throughout the final 200m.
