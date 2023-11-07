The Canberra Times
Home/Comment/Editorial

Anthony Albanese's better approach to China, Xi Jinping bears fruit

By The Canberra Times
November 8 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The thaw in relations between Australia and China is welcome, particularly, one imagines, in the regions dependent for their prosperity on exports of wine and lobster to the vast market in the People's Republic, and which has been denied to them by China's unfair tariffs. Those tariffs remain but it would be no surprise if China removed them.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Editorial
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.