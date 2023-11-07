The thaw in relations between Australia and China is welcome, particularly, one imagines, in the regions dependent for their prosperity on exports of wine and lobster to the vast market in the People's Republic, and which has been denied to them by China's unfair tariffs. Those tariffs remain but it would be no surprise if China removed them.
And we hope that the Chinese President, Xi Jinping, will accept the Prime Minister's invitation to visit. It would give him a glimpse of what a democratic country looks like, one where the people vote and change their leaders.
Such a visit might not be without controversy. Many Australians in the diaspora would welcome Mr Xi, not because they approve of his way of governing but as a mark of respect to the country of their origins. Some would demonstrate against him because they do not approve of his way of governing. That's what freedom looks like.
It is important that the Chinese leadership knows what Australia's position is, and Mr Albanese seems to have conveyed it with subtlety but also clarity.
He raised Australia's unhappiness about human rights, particularly the plight of the detained Australian writer Yang Hengjun.
But this was a dialogue of two people who were listening to each other. Mr Xi said his country wanted "harmonious" cooperation to the benefit of both countries.
Despite the imbalance in size, China and Australia need each other. Mutual respect between the leaders helps the peoples of both countries.
The growing Chinese economy is very reliant on Australian raw materials, particularly iron ore and liquefied natural gas.
Just before the pandemic, at the peak of the trading relationship, nearly half of Australia's exports went to China.
But we need an amicable relationship with China for other reasons, too. President Xi is listened to by Vladimir Putin. China's unease about Russia using nuclear weapons in Ukraine may have persuaded Mr Putin not to go down that catastrophic route. If Australian diplomats are listened to in Beijing, that is all to the good.
But let us not get carried away with any sense of a feel-good "bromance" in Beijing.
China remains Australia's adversary in many ways. It has showered money on Pacific nations in an attempt to persuade them out of the American orbit.
And its intention to take control of Taiwan, by force if necessary, remains. The United States has stepped up its arming of Taiwan. As the People's Army and Navy have expanded dramatically, the US has used its "foreign military finance" program to help Taiwan counter the threat.
The question remains: what would the United States do if China invaded Taiwan? Australia would inevitably be involved in any conflict.
Prime ministers from Malcolm Turnbull on have made it clear that Australia opposes Chinese expansionism.
Mr Albanese has made it clear that this policy continues - but he has expressed it in a constructive tone so the two countries can trade and have reasonable relations.
His predecessor Scott Morrison was not so subtle. He angered Chinese leaders by echoing Donald Trump in calling for a very public inquiry into the origins of the pandemic. His grandstanding played well in Australia's right-wing media but cost the wine and lobster (and barley, timber and beef) industries money.
Mr Albanese's nuanced approach is much better. But he may remember the advice of the US president Theodore Roosevelt to "speak softly and carry a big stick".
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.