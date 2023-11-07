Netanyahu will clearly be reluctant to step down. The current conflict has given him a political lifeline to reinvent himself as the strong war-time leader that Israelis can depend upon to destroy Hamas - despite the fact that it was his security policies that created the vulnerabilities that were exploited by Izz ad-Din al-Qassam terrorists on October 7. Netanyahu will no doubt be hoping that he can distance himself from being held responsible for the unprecedented political, intelligence, and operational failures that occurred on his watch.