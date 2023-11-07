The Canberra Times
With Gaza at war, is it time for Benjamin Netanyahu to stand down as Israel Prime Minister?

By Clive Williams
November 8 2023 - 5:30am
There are increasing international concerns about Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's leadership of Israel and his conduct of the war against Hamas. Even the US, principal supplier of Israel's military weaponry, seems to be disturbed by his apparently callous indifference to the desperate situation of Palestinian civilians in Gaza; and he seems oblivious to the increasing international concern about the unfolding humanitarian disaster.

