Netball ACT chief executive Sally Clark has urged the government to fast-track upgrades to the AIS Arena as she pushes for the return of elite netball to Canberra.
Clark is keen to lure the GWS Giants and Australian Diamonds back to the capital, however it won't happen until the venue reopens.
The arena was closed in 2020 after it was deemed unsafe and sat unused until the federal government committed $15 million for upgrades in October 2022.
The timeline for the facility's reopening has changed multiple times, however ACT Sports Minister Yvette Berry told The Canberra Times last week that she hopes work will be completed by May.
The Giants Super Netball team played at least one game a season at the AIS Arena prior to its closure and the club has expressed an interest in returning once the venue reopens.
The Diamonds have also played multiple international matches at the facility and Clark is keen to lure the national side back to Canberra.
"We need it back open," Clark said. "There's the sticking point at the moment. Until the arena is open, it would be very unlikely to get any of that kind of content back here in Canberra.
"I'm pushing for that because our young players love watching the Diamonds, we love watching the Giants. We want to see that content back here in Canberra. It motivates our players and you can't be what you don't see."
Clark has been in the job for nearly 12 months and is determined to grow her sport at both the grassroots and elite level.
The chief is focused on streamlining the pathway for developing talent, however conceded entry into Super Netball is a long-term goal.
Clark was joined by Berry on Tuesday morning to announce $7.5 million in government funding for netball facilities across the ACT.
The funds will be used to carry out vital upgrades to courts and clubhouses by the territory's five netball associations.
The money is the latest investment by the government to upgrade sporting grounds in the region, with a heavy emphasis on female-focused facilities.
"Community sport is the breeding ground for our future elite champions," Berry said. "It's such an important part of a community to have opportunities to be able to play sport.
"We've now done more than half of our pavilions to ensure that they're female friendly and more inclusive. We've still got some work to do, but it's important that you make those investments so that women can participate in the same way as others."
