Netball ACT pushing for GWS Giants, Diamonds to play in Canberra

By Cameron Mee
Updated November 7 2023 - 1:30pm, first published 1:29pm
Netball ACT chief executive Sally Clark has urged the government to fast-track upgrades to the AIS Arena as she pushes for the return of elite netball to Canberra.

