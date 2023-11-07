The Melbourne Cup Carnival is under way at Flemington Racecourse with punters and fashionistas counting down to their respective glory.
Australian and international horses will gallop in the 3200 metre race for $8 million in prize money.
Meanwhile, the best dressed and best suited attendees are vying for a share of prizes valued at more than $350,000.
For those in Victoria, NSW, the ACT and Tasmania the race is on at 3pm. Those in Western Australia its 12pm, in the Northern Territory it's on at 1.30pm, and it's 2pm in Queensland, 2.30pm in Adelaide.
Stay with ACM for the latest trackside sights, drama and results.
The live blog will load above, if it doesn't load you can click here.
More Melbourne Cup news:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.