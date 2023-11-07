The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra
Opinion

We should increase spending on addressing regional climate change

By Jeremy Moss
November 8 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

High on the list of issues at this week's Pacific Islands Forum in the Cook Islands is the existential threat of climate change and whether Australia is doing our fair share to support our Pacific neighbours.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.