For years I've held the firm conviction the modern world conspires against me.
The suspicion was born on a cold winter's morning, in a bathroom fogged with steam, when I deodorised with insecticide. Some bright spark - me - had put the bug spray in the vanity. But it was the other bright spark, the one who designed the aerosol can to look like deodorant, who I hold responsible.
From that day on, it's become progressively worse. The shampoo and conditioner are repeat offenders. The sadists who design the bottles - minimalist and perfectly suited to the modern charcoal shower stall - insist on making the type on the products so small and so indistinguishable it's impossible to tell them apart.
Oh, you're getting old, I hear you mutter. But this problem has plagued me ever since I turned 40 - hardly old - and the eye doctor told me I needed reading glasses. No one I know wears glasses in the shower.
And don't get me started on the new scissors so tightly packaged in plastic you need scissors to extract them. Cruel and stupid at the same time.
Some of these modern torments entered our lives with good intent. The QR code was invaluable during the early days of the pandemic, tracking our entry into high-risk places like supermarkets and enabling the authorities to alert us to possible contact with active COVID cases.
But, like drunken uncles at weddings, the damn things have outstayed their welcome. There's nothing more infuriating than being in a restaurant or cafe wondering why you're not being served only to be told you have to scan the code and place your order through a website. Oh, wait! There is something more infuriating.
It's sat on the side of one of the most potholed roads in the Shoalhaven on the NSW South Coast for a couple years. It's a sign placed by the council which says something along the lines of "For information about disaster recovery scan the QR code." I don't know exactly what it says and will never scan the code because I'm driving. All the sign does is remind me of what the council doesn't do - and that's fix the road.
And it's on this same road that another technological assistant-turned-nuisance makes its presence known. As I'm dodging all the potholes, the new car insists on telling me I'm departing from the lane - even though there is no lane, the road long reduced to a blistered patchwork quilt.
Not sure how they do it but self-checkout machines sense when I'm coming. I just have to look at them and they freeze. Up pops the message - "Assistance required" - along with that accusatory flashing red light, as if I've tried to slip an unscanned asparagus spear into the groceries.
My mate Richard, who retired to the Sunshine Coast a couple of years ago, says he's become a slave to his smart watch. Just as he's sitting down to read the latest Max Hastings book, it nags him to get up and complete his 10,000 steps or do that 40km bike ride it insists will keep him healthy. But that's not all, Richard tells me. Any sudden movement - like putting down the pruning shears - and it sends an emergency alert to his wife.
The smartphone and airpods he uses to listen to audiobooks also convert text to speech. So in the middle of listening to the biography of Churchill, a robotic voice intrudes, telling him there's 40 per cent off cat food at the local pet store.
Sometimes it's not just the machines which infuriate - it's the people who believe they're infallible. Like the taxi-driver a few months back who insisted on turning left when I knew we had to turn right. "But the GPS says ..." he pleaded. I know this may come as a shock, I thought, before telling him, "The GPS is wrong." The look on his face - I might as well have shot Bambi.
I could go on and on. And on some more.
The text messages asking how your experience was after you discover the package you've been waiting for has been left at the wrong address.
The short survey you're asked to complete when you've spent half the year on the phone waiting for a human to fix a telco problem.
The desktop printer.
The news alert that tells you interest rates have gone up again, the day after Westpac records a whopping 26 per cent surge in profits.
No wonder I'm looking over my spiky shoulder.
