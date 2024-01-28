'To shift the balance': Carnell and Emerson launch ACT independents party

The 2024 ACT election race has been blown open with two prominent Canberra names with strong ties to the major political parties announcing an "it's time" David Pocock-inspired independent run for the Legislative Assembly.
The Canberra Times can reveal, after much speculation in the capital and following Peter Strong and Ann Bray's own independent announcement, that barrister, former Liberals for Yes campaigner and the daughter of former ACT Liberal chief minister Kate Carnell, Clare Carnell, has quit the Canberra Liberals to found a new Independents for Canberra (IFC) party.
First out of the blocks to run in October as a Kurrajong candidate is Thomas Emerson, an adviser to independent ACT senator David Pocock, small business owner, and son of former federal Labor minister Craig Emerson.
Ms Carnell, who will be the full-time IFC director and not run as a candidate due to health issues, and Mr Emerson said they have ambitious plans for community consultation, a field of candidates, and shifting the balance of power.
They say the time is right in 2024 and they are inviting others to get involved.
"ACT Labor has been in power for 22 years. It's the longest-serving government in the country. The Greens have become a party of government and aren't offering the dissenting voice that lots of people expect of them," Mr Emerson told The Canberra Times.
"And then there's too much internal division within the opposition to mount a viable alternative.
"So it's time for independents to step up and demand something better for our community and step in and offer better representation for people across Canberra."
In a political environment where the Prime Minister has just broken a major election promise, Ms Carnell said integrity and accountability were the "absolute ballgame for us."
She also said it was time for territory "basics".
"Roads, rates and rubbish need to be fixed," she said.
"Rates are so high but services are so low and we just need to make sure back to basics.
"We will take action and we will do what we say we do.
"We've seen what the Teals and David Pocock have done in 2022. It's working."
They say the major party system is not working in the ACT, insisting most MLAs are not available to their constituents.
"Of the 25 of them, I rate maybe two," Ms Carnell said.
Mr Emerson added: "People feel frustrated, ignored, disrespected, not heard by this government. And there's no alternative."
IFC does not currently have major funding, nor official affiliation from Senator Pocock despite the links and inspiration.
Ms Carnell and Mr Emerson insist they are not "stalking" for major parties and are eyeing a power base to make change.
"This is not about giving the ACT government a scare," Mr Emerson said.
"We're interested in running high-quality candidates. We'd love to have multiple candidates across multiple electorates and make a real difference. We think there's an opportunity to get at least one independent elected in every electorate."
That would have a serious impact on the numbers in the small Legislative Assembly.
"We're interested in shifting the balance of power," Mr Emerson stated, with an emphasis on shifting rather than holding the balance of power.
"We are talking about getting independents elected. So they'll be free to make their own decisions, operate and vote independently consistent with the wishes of their community."
Ms Carnell, who has had strong expectations since she was a teenager of running in the ACT as what she calls a Liberal "Carnell 2.0", said her rare autoimmune disease ANCA associated vasculitis was preventing her from running as a candidate but not stopping her enthusiasm.
"My health is still a challenge but, hey, I'm still not dead, which is great," she joked.
"Autoimmune is complicated and the diagnosis still shifts. We are going in the right direction, I think. I've learned, since I got sick, to build up redundancies and support structures."
Ms Carnell said it was a difficult decision to leave the Liberals but she said, despite efforts, they were not a viable opposition in the ACT.
"They're not making a difference anymore. They're not passionate. They're dysfunctional a lot as we all know, that's very public," she said.
"I have recently gotten stuck in and tried to do a 'Carnell 2.0'. And I'm the last in a long line of good people who've tried to, and we're all sad. But I think this is exciting, because we've got somewhere to jump to."
She said the "extraordinary" messages and pushback from Canberra Liberals for doing Voice to Parliament campaigning with Liberal for Yes last year was the last straw.
"I'm disappointed. I tried to help. I did. I was trying to help them. I'm just ... I'm sad. But I'm excited that we're doing this," Ms Carnell said.
There will be a "town hall" gathering on February 11 at The RUC bowls club in Turner where Senator Pocock, independent Curtin MP Kate Chaney and former independent MLA Michael Moore will speak.
"The Hare-Clark system makes it extremely difficult for independents to get elected to the ACT Legislative Assembly," Senator Pocock said in a statement.
"It's been more than 25 years since the election of the last independent.
"I think more choice is a great thing for our democracy so I commend anyone willing to put their hand up to work hard to represent their community on the issues that matter to them.
"I'm focused on representing Canberrans in the Senate but I'm glad my election has inspired others to run for the Legislative Assembly. I encourage people who want to see more independents in our democracy to get involved."
Mr Emerson and Ms Carnell are launching the independent run with the blessing of their parents.
"I'm really proud of Clare for getting involved in this. I've always encouraged more younger people to get involved in politics, regardless of what side. And I believe it's a good time for Canberra to have independent members in the Assembly whose full focus is on better outcomes for the territory," Kate Carnell said in a statement.
Craig Emerson, who was recently appointed by the Albanese government to lead the review of the Food and Grocery Code of Conduct, backed his son with one proviso.
"As a long-term ALP member, I would have liked to see Tom join the Labor Party," he said.
"But he's his own person and has chosen the path of an independent.
"Tom's values are progressive. He also runs a small business and understands the importance of sound economics in public policy. Tom has long been passionate about helping his community and believes strongly in ethics in politics."
The announcement of IFC comes after two independents - businessman Peter Strong and medical scientist Ann Bray - launched their campaign earlier this month for the October poll.
Mr Strong and Ms Bray are not IFC candidates, but have a good relationship with Ms Carnell and Mr Emerson.
