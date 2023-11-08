The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

The Visitors is an Indigenous view of the First Fleet's arrival

Ron Cerabona
By Ron Cerabona
November 9 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

It's not terribly common for a new Australian play - let alone an Indigenous one - to get a major professional revival only three years after its debut.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ron Cerabona

Ron Cerabona

Arts reporter

As arts reporter I am interested in and cover a wide range of areas - film, visual art, theatre and music, among others - to tell readers about what's coming and happening in the vibrant and varied world of the arts in Canberra. Email: ron.cerabona@canberratimes.com.au

More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.