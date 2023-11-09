Podcaster's home faves

Victoria Devine is a multi award-winning retired financial adviser and founder of Australia's popular podcast, She's On The Money.
She's also a best-selling author, columnist and soon-to-be first-time mum.
Her most recent book, She's on the Money Budget Journal, is the ultimate tool to help Aussies map out their monthly budgets, set financial goals and ultimately build positive money habits that help people reach their dreams.
Victoria's loyal listeners and social followers love knowing about every aspect of her life, from work and friends, to life at home.
Check out her favourite things she can't live without.
Brita water filter jug: I love the taste of filtered water and it helps me buy less bottled water and reduce my waste.
Nugget ice cube maker: I use my water jug to make these ice cubes. I then get to enjoy my drink at an icy cold temperature whenever I want.
Smeg toaster: Toast is my absolute comfort food that I always rely on.
Big W fridge dividers: Makes it so much easier to sort and find things in the fridge.
My office desk: This is my space where I do all my best thinking for the podcast. I spend so much time throughout my day there.
Coffee machine: Wouldn't survive without this. I start every day by making a coffee for me and my husband to enjoy together in the kitchen.
Cupboard draw organisers: This helps to keep all the kitchen accessories such as knives, forks, pots, and pans in order.
Kitchen stool: I adore our kitchen stools, as they are so comfortable.
We love having people over to entertain and wanted them to be comfortable sitting at the kitchen bench while we cook.
