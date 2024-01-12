The Canberra Times
Home/News/Business

Our last broom factory is two hours away and like stepping into a time machine

Bageshri Savyasachi
By Bageshri Savyasachi
January 13 2024 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Visiting Australia's last remaining broom factory, about two hours west of Canberra, is like stepping into a time machine.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bageshri Savyasachi

Bageshri Savyasachi

Reporter

Bageshri Savyasachi (she/her) is passionate about telling community stories and shining a light on issues that need attention. Email: bageshri.savyasachi@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Business

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.