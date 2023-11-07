"I know this wasn't the Melbourne Cup, but that felt like the Melbourne Cup for me. That's a Group One for me."
And what time will Canberra trainer Matt Kelley be getting up on Wednesday morning after I've Bean Tryin' won the $250,000 Barn Dance at Randwick on Cup Day?
"Not confirmed yet."
Fair enough too given it was one of the biggest wins of the 27-year-old's blossoming career.
I've Bean Tryin' swooped down the middle of the track to claim the 1300-metre feature for country horses, edging out Cavalier Charles - trained by Goulburn's Matthew Dale - with Bandi's Boy third.
It's hoped both Matthews' horses might run in Canberra Racing's $200,000 Community Chest at Thoroughbred Park on November 25.
Kelley gushed with praise for jockey Jason Collett, saying that if he hadn't been able to get the hoop for the Barn Dance he would've scratched his runner having drawn barrier 13.
I've Bean Tryin's been doing exactly that all year, having finished third in the Country Championships in April, sixth in The Coast at Gosford and fifth in The Kosciuszko last start.
"That was absolutely exhilarating. I thought we were going to run a really nice second or third there, but he's such a competitive horse," Kelley said on Channel 7.
"He's an absolute ripper. It's an absolute privilege to have him in my stable. He's an absolute freak ... I'll remember it forever."
Fellow Canberra horse Super Helpful, trained by Joseph Jones Racing, finished third in the $3 million Big Dance (1600m), two-and-a-half lengths behind Attractable.
It capped a big month for the five-year-old gelding, who produced a stunning win at Rosehill on October 7.
Canberra Racing were disappointed with their Melbourne Cup Day crowd of 2730, with chief executive Darren Pearce feeling there was still a COVID-19 hangover.
He hoped to double that crowd over the coming years, but was expecting a big turnout for the Community Chest in a fortnight.
MORE CANBERRA SPORT
"I'm really happy with the day. The track is in really good shape and we're building nicely for Community Chest," Pearce said.
"I would say it's still not where we want it [Melbourne Cup Day], we're still building on it.
"After the disconnection with COVID it takes a while to rebuild so I'd like to think over the next couple of years we could get that back up to 4000-5000 range.
"The people that have come today will have a good experience and then we can keep building from there."
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on The Canberra Times website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. See our moderation policy here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.