Capital Life from November 11, 2023: Shakespeare reimagined in This Rough Magic

By Ron Cerabona
November 11 2023 - 5:00am
Cathy Franzi's exhibition takes inspiration from the Cotter River and its diverse ecosystems. Picture supplied
Beaver Galleries

Lucienne Rickard's Threads brings together two distinct bodies of work which, although vastly different in medium, process and imagery, speak to and relate to each other. Using biro pens on paper, the Tasmanian artist revisits an early fascination with Hemingway's book Death in The Afternoon. Rickard has paired these drawings with charcoal impressions on paper, with the common motif of "threads". The crafted porcelain and black clay vessels in Cathy Franzi's Where the river flows was informed by the Cotter River and its diverse ecosystems. Both exhibitions are on until November 25. For more information, see: beavergalleries.com.au.

Arts reporter

As arts reporter I am interested in and cover a wide range of areas - film, visual art, theatre and music, among others - to tell readers about what's coming and happening in the vibrant and varied world of the arts in Canberra. Email: ron.cerabona@canberratimes.com.au

