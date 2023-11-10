Lucienne Rickard's Threads brings together two distinct bodies of work which, although vastly different in medium, process and imagery, speak to and relate to each other. Using biro pens on paper, the Tasmanian artist revisits an early fascination with Hemingway's book Death in The Afternoon. Rickard has paired these drawings with charcoal impressions on paper, with the common motif of "threads". The crafted porcelain and black clay vessels in Cathy Franzi's Where the river flows was informed by the Cotter River and its diverse ecosystems. Both exhibitions are on until November 25. For more information, see: beavergalleries.com.au.
Greens MLA Jo Clay is sponsoring the exhibition The Reloved Revolution, showing at the Legislative Assembly from Monday November 13 to Friday November 17. Held during National Recycling Week, it features artworks made from recycled materials and is being led by artist Candice Addicoat. The opening night function is on Monday November 13 from 5pm to 7pm. See: recyclingnearyou.com.au/event/12648.
Rebus Theatre and SpringOUT Festival present a performance celebrating LGBTQIA+ Pride in the ACT by the Rebus Playback Theatre Ensemble. Playback is a form of improvisational theatre in which audience members tell stories from their own lives and watch as actors and musicians enact them on the spot using movement, music and words, but without script or rehearsal. It can be moving or funny according to the stories shared. It's on in the main hall, Gorman Arts Centre, on Saturday November 25 at 6.30pm. Tickets are free but registration is essential at eventbrite.com.au.
Inspired in part by 12 Angry Men, Muruwari playwright Jane Harrison's theatre work is set in January 1788. Seven Indigenous representatives watch as a fleet of ships comes into the harbour. Should they welcome the arrivals or send them on their way? They must decide - and the decision must be unanimous. It's on at the Playhouse, Canberra Theatre Centre, various times until Saturday November 11. See: canberratheatrecentre.com.au.
The Complete Works of William Shakespeare (abridged) [revised] is a wildly comic trip through all the plays - comedies, tragedies, histories - in less than two hours with three Players kept very busy as they bring the works to life. The production is on at Canberra REP Theatre from November 16 (preview followed by Q&A) to December 2, various dates and times. See: canberrarep.org.au.
Helen Machalias reimagines Shakespeare's The Tempest for our time. It's on at The Street Theatre from November 11-19, various dates and times. See: thestreet.org.au.
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on The Canberra Times website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. See our moderation policy here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.