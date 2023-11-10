Lucienne Rickard's Threads brings together two distinct bodies of work which, although vastly different in medium, process and imagery, speak to and relate to each other. Using biro pens on paper, the Tasmanian artist revisits an early fascination with Hemingway's book Death in The Afternoon. Rickard has paired these drawings with charcoal impressions on paper, with the common motif of "threads". The crafted porcelain and black clay vessels in Cathy Franzi's Where the river flows was informed by the Cotter River and its diverse ecosystems. Both exhibitions are on until November 25. For more information, see: beavergalleries.com.au.