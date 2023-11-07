The Canberra Times
Sensitive Content

Peter Charles Henderson faces ACT Court of Appeal hearing

November 8 2023 - 5:30am
Peter Henderson, who is appealing his jail sentence. Picture The Border Mail
A musician caught "enthusiastically discussing" child sexual abuse, and in possession of thousands of "depraved" files, is appealing his jail sentence.

HN

Hannah Neale

Reporter

Hannah is a reporter with The Canberra Times. She is currently covering ACT courts. Hannah started as a journalist with The Southern Highland News and The Goulburn Post before moving to the ACT.

