The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

Wendy Harmer takes a long, hard look at life in Lies My Mirror Told Me

Sally Pryor
By Sally Pryor
November 11 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Wendy Harmer has written and spoken a lot of words in her life, and a vast number have been about herself.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sally Pryor

Sally Pryor

Features Editor

As features editor at The Canberra Times, I love telling people things they didn't know - or even things they've always known - about the city we live in.

More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.