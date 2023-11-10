Growing up in country towns in Victoria, Harmer was the oldest of four children. Their dad was a schoolmaster, posted from school to school. The kids just adjusted, as kids do, but young Wendy, with her face "patched up in a rudimentary fashion", had it tougher than most. And her parents never let her succumb to her misfortune, to losing the lottery when it came to good looks, or even an unremarkable face.