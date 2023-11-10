Wendy Harmer has written and spoken a lot of words in her life, and a vast number have been about herself.
As a stand-up comedian in the 1980s and 90s, she mined her own life for laughs. She's been an outspoken radio personality since the mid-1980s, written several novels, countless columns, and talked about the facial deformity that defined her early years - a double cleft lip and palate that took several operations to correct.
She is, in other words, a known quantity.
But when it came to writing down her life story, she worried about the possible content - or lack thereof.
"I've just talked about my life so much over the years that I thought, what have I got left to say?" she says.
"It probably will be a pamphlet."
An interesting choice of words, because what she did discover about herself in the course of writing what would eventually become Lies My Mirror Told Me (Allen & Unwin, $34.99), was that she was a veritable "pack rat".
"I unearthed these boxes and there is every interview, every photograph, flyers, posters, you name it," she says.
"And so it got to the point, really, where if you asked me where I was [on a given] Friday night in 1993 ... I could probably tell you. So that was really useful."
Useful for the public-facing Wendy Harmer. But, as she points out in the book, the work is as much a "they-moir" as a "me-moir". She has been able to contact as many people as possible, to check their version of events, and has often been surprised by the answers.
But she's also corralled much of the material into a series of chapters that each begin with the particular mirror she was seeing herself in at the time - the one that was, most of the time, telling her lies.
"It seems to be a very female experience - an experience that women understand a little better," Harmer says.
"Often, when there is one of these life events, you do have that mirror image of yourself implanted in your brain, because I guess that we are keeping up appearances ...Those times where you look at yourself in the mirror, they just seem to stick with you, I think."
Growing up in country towns in Victoria, Harmer was the oldest of four children. Their dad was a schoolmaster, posted from school to school. The kids just adjusted, as kids do, but young Wendy, with her face "patched up in a rudimentary fashion", had it tougher than most. And her parents never let her succumb to her misfortune, to losing the lottery when it came to good looks, or even an unremarkable face.
So Wendy was a tough kid - she had to be. When she was 10, her mother ran away on her own birthday. Many years later, Harmer remembers, vividly, that she and her siblings had been waiting to surprise her, to leap out and yell "Happy birthday" when she returned home, but she never did.
Her mother, it turned out, had returned to her hometown in Tasmania, unable to cope with bringing up four kids, constantly moving, living in backwaters with never enough money.
The kids survived; their dad shacked up with someone who was able to take care of their physical needs (a difficult stepmother, if ever there was one), and Wendy escaped at the first chance she got.
She became a journalist, then a comedian, television personality, radio star. The book is absolutely crammed with names from the comedy and entertainment world, wild anecdotes from the Edinburgh Fringe and Melbourne share houses, the Logies, the Geelong Advertiser, the Oscars. She travelled the world, lived across Melbourne and then Sydney, had some disastrous relationships, one of which finally drove her to therapy.
In her 30s by then, she was finally able to accept that she had some serious abandonment issues. Happily, she found the right man to whom she remains married, one who proposed with the words "I'll never leave you".
Once there was talk of writing her memoir, it took her while, from accepting a sizeable advance, to actually get around to writing it.
This turned out to be a good thing.
"When I sat down and did it, I guess I'd been thinking about it for a while," she says
Her father is gone, and one of her brothers died from alcoholism in 2013, at the age of 54.
And she's the only one in the family who has maintained contact with their mother, now in her mid-80s and still living in Tasmania.
"It was really, really tricky for me to navigate her story... As I say in the book, she's a shapeshifter," she says.
"I'm not really sure that I have her story straight and of course I didn't want to write anything that was going to cause her more pain than she's already been through."
Until relatively recently, Harmer's mother had been dead against her story being told in any kind of book. But things have shifted in recent years.
Both Harmer and her mother have come to a kind of agreement - that ultimately, her leaving the family had been for the best. She was depressed, suicidal and slept with a knife under her pillow. Who knows what might have happened had she stayed?
"It was an incredible thing, at this stage of life, for me to say to my mother - and I've never been game to say it - 'I'm glad you left'," Harmer says.
"And she said, 'I'm glad too, because if I hadn't gone, your father would be dead, I'd be in jail, and ... you four kids would have been scattered and you wouldn't have grown up to be the people you are'.
"For all the years since she left, I think that's been a daily dialogue for her, or monologue, I should say, a daily contemplation of how things would have been different and did she do the right thing.
"And as I say, I'm the only one who keeps in touch."
Meanwhile, Harmer has had the opportunity to look back on her own action-packed life and wonder how she fit it all in. Although she knows it was her father, and growing up in schoolrooms, that instilled in her a strong work ethic.
And the poor girl who was forced to face up to the school bullies throughout her childhood, until the facial reconstructions when she was well into her teens - what do those mirrors tell her now?
"I'll tell you what is completely horrifying - I was doing TV this morning, and what comes back to you is from the earliest days in your 20s, sitting in front of a makeup mirror," she says.
"You're seeing yourself as others see you, and how you're going to look on TV as well. And I think that is actually hard for a lot of women in the public. I mean, this is just the most banal thing that anyone's ever said in their life, but for media personalities, that ageing process hits really hard and it hits different.
"I'm one of the great band of women comics who have just decided not to get anything done. We're just going to age in place, as it were, and just going to, you know, let it all happen. And so, I think I'm also glad to be in comedy for that reason, where you don't have to keep up those looks. You don't have to pretend that you're 23 anymore."
