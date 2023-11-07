The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

Freedman dynasty continues with ninth Melbourne Cup

Cameron Mee
By Cameron Mee
Updated November 7 2023 - 6:16pm, first published 6:15pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Father-son duo Anthony and Sam Freedman have ended the family's 18-year Melbourne Cup drought, with a little-known ACT link helping set the platform for the triumph.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cameron Mee

Cameron Mee

Sports Journalist

Sports reporter at the Canberra Times

More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.