Father-son duo Anthony and Sam Freedman have ended the family's 18-year Melbourne Cup drought, with a little-known ACT link helping set the platform for the triumph.
Anthony and brothers Lee, Richard and Michael grew up on the family's stud farm near Yass, where the seeds for a lifetime in the racing industry were first planted.
Lee took over the business before opting to pursue a training career and moved to Sydney with Richard to set up a stable at Warwick Farm.
Anthony graduated from Canberra Grammar in 1982 before joining his brothers in Sydney and playing a role in their shift south to Victoria. Michael would later join the team at Flemington.
Now, the third of four siblings has written his name into ACT racing folklore after Without A Fight stormed to a commanding Melbourne Cup victory. Anthony currently trains in partnership with son Sam.
The win marks the family's ninth triumph in Australia's great race and first since Makybe Diva won her third Cup in 2005.
"It's been a great race for the family," Sam Freedman said. "It's been a while between drinks but it's good to get another one and credit to the old man [Anthony]. He's been incredible through all of this, his wisdom and experience in nursing a horse through like this.
"He went up to Queensland with him and looked after him up there and he got him right into form. He brought [Without A Fight] back to Victoria and he's been brilliant ever since."
The family's association with the Melbourne Cup started way back in 1909 when William McLachlan steered Prince Foote to victory. The jockey also hoisted the trophy in 1910 and 1917.
McLachlan was Anthony's great grandfather and laid the foundation for the Freedman's passion for racing.
Lee won the first of five Melbourne Cups with Tawriffic in 1989 before Subzero saluted in 1992 and Doriemus in 1995.
While Lee was the public face of the operation, Anthony was a crucial cog in the training business and played a key role in the family's success throughout the 90s.
Anthony stepped up as head trainer in 2011 and Sam joined the stable in 2017 before being promoted to co-trainer in 2020.
Now the duo are Melbourne Cup winners and they have joined Lee in an elite group.
Without A Fight became just the 12th horse to complete the Caulfield Cup-Melbourne Cup double on Tuesday, joining Doriemus in achieving the feat.
The gelding moved to Australia and joined the Freedman stable after finishing 13th in last year's Melbourne Cup.
After missing the autumn he travelled north for the Queensland winter and enjoyed an undefeated Brisbane carnival with wins in the Group Three Lord Mayors Cup and Group Two The Q22.
Without A Fight returned to Melbourne for the spring, running sixth in the Group One Underwood Stakes before completing the Caulfield Cup-Melbourne Cup double.
"It was an extraordinary ride," Sam Freedman said. "When you go back and watch it, he got him on the rail from a wide gate. He relaxed, switched him off and made a run.
"I was pretty confident at the 800 [metre mark], he was travelling well, he just needed the breaks to come. The horse is a freak. He let down like he was a sprinter at the 400m.
"There were no doubts on the trip late, he was excellent."
