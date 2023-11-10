Report finds that home is where the host is

A new report reveals the evolving dynamics of home entertaining across the nation, and how spending more time at home during the pandemic reignited Australians' love and pride of their abode.
Temple & Webster's Australian Hosting at Home Report suggests the joy of hosting guests has become a defining aspect of Australian culture. "In the past 12 months, Australians have become more emotionally and financially invested in their homes," said Temple & Webster CEO, Mark Coulter.
An overwhelming 87 per cent of Australians surveyed believe hosting at home is a good way to have fun and save money. The report also shows hosting at home is now commonplace, with monthly gatherings being popular among families with children (60 per cent) and single people without kids (51 per cent).
Australians have a preference for a laid-back and relaxed hosting atmosphere, with 82 per cent favouring this style and 87 per cent encouraging guests to help themselves.
Surprisingly, 76 per cent of those surveyed admit they never ask guests to help them prepare food and 59 per cent think it's rude to ask guests to BYO food or drinks.
However, if a guest offers to bring something, then 86 per cent are happy to oblige.
Hosting people is a motivator for making new purchases or undertaking improvements. In the past year, 54 per cent of those surveyed have updated or made a purchase for their home in preparation for entertaining.
According to renowned Australian interior designer Darren Palmer, "Australians are inviting friends and family into thoughtfully curated spaces, whether it's a cosy living room for coffee catch-ups, a stylishly set dining table for memorable meals, or outdoor areas that mirror interior comfort.
"It's not just about hosting; it's about sharing the beauty of our design choices," he said. "We've rediscovered the heart of our homes, and we're investing not just financially but emotionally in creating spaces that resonate with our personalities."
