Once upon a time, the first Tuesday in November had the power to shut down governments, private offices and businesses.
The event widely known as Melbourne Cup Day meant betting on unsuspecting horses, work-sponsored lunches, picnic parties in the sun, fashionistas with fascinators, and getting embarrassingly drunk in public.
The race, now in its 163rd year, even earned its own public holiday in Canberra in the late 2000s.
However, this year Thoroughbred Park seemed roomier than expected.
While everyone looked spectacular in colourful and coordinated outfits, spectators noticed the elephant in the room.
Bookie Terry Coelli from Leeton had been taking bets at the park every other week for 17 years and said it was "a bit quiet" this time.
"A lot of people bet online these days ... they come for the atmosphere, there's people here but they're not betting as much," he said.
"There's crowd down there but they're just there for the social side of things.
"Times are changing."
A group of Canberrans in their early twenties were pumped up saying the Melbourne Cup Day atmosphere, fashion and gambling was part of the "culture".
"I've had a day off every single day off for Melbourne Cup. It's something that's passed down from the generations," Jade Hamilton said.
Sarah and Tony Perkins from Cooma, enjoying races in the members' box, expected a bigger crowd on the day. It was about 2pm and they hoped it would become more crowded after people finished work.
"It's a little bit quiet, I think," Ms Perkins said.
The couple cared for retired racehorses at home and came dressed up in matching accessories for the best dressed and best suited competitions.
It seems snappy dressers at Fashions on the Field truly carried the event.
The pleasant and partly overcast day was perfect for those who wanted to show off their magnificent millinery, especially winner Zara Castellaz-Faico who wore a gorgeous black piece with a vibrant undercoat.
Craig Smythe won the best suited competition with his statement Freda Kahlo purse while runner-up Brooke Strahan impressed in her pink power suit.
Viviana Croker was named best dressed at the event for her unique and elegant ensemble. She was inspired by Lady Danbury, a fictional character from the popular Netflix series Bridgerton.
The bright vintage-style dress was handcrafted by her mum who was watching the actual race at Melbourne's Flemington course in another one of her creations.
"I really enjoy the Fashions on the Field. It's something different to dress up from everyday life. I'm a mum of two young kids so putting a nice dress on and a nice hat and do my makeup is a novelty for me," Ms Croker said.
Fellow participant Emma Lutomski in her hot pink Barbie-inspired dress said she started working on her outfit and accessories about six months ago.
"It's spring carnival so you can always have bright colours," she said.
Another pair, sharply dressed friends Charlie Blanchard and Elisabeth Milson-Mahy, said they came because their parents would attend every year and raved about the event.
"This is our first time," Ms Blanchard said.
"[Dressing up] is probably the only reason we came," Ms Milson-Mahy said.
While the hundreds of visitors who showed up were having a grand time, security and catering crew at Thoroughbred Park who worked the event in 2022 said they expected to host many more people.
