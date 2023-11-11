The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra
Review

Review: Alice Englert's Bad Behaviour is a disappointing debut

Ron Cerabona
By Ron Cerabona
November 12 2023 - 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Bad Behaviour

MA15+,  109 minutes

1 star

Getting to the end of this movie felt like finishing a 1000-piece jigsaw puzzle where all the pieces are white and a few are missing - a lot of time and effort is expended with very little reward and overall it's a frustrating and incomplete experience (apologies if you like jigsaw puzzles).

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ron Cerabona

Ron Cerabona

Arts reporter

As arts reporter I am interested in and cover a wide range of areas - film, visual art, theatre and music, among others - to tell readers about what's coming and happening in the vibrant and varied world of the arts in Canberra. Email: ron.cerabona@canberratimes.com.au

More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.