Lucy (Jennifer Connelly) had TV success in her teens in a Xena: Warrior Princess-type show. Now an adult, she goes to a retreat in Oregon run by Elon Bello (Ben Wishaw). It's one of those find-yourself places where the suckers - uh, seekers - sometimes practice silence, sometimes share shames and secrets with the group, and sometimes play games, like one person pretending to be a baby, the other a mother.