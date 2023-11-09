The Marvels
M, 105 minutes
3 stars
Another week, another superhero movie.
This one, I have been looking forward to for a long time and I wasn't disappointed, Marvel Studios producing a fun action flick with a handful of my fave superhero characters and at a run time of only 105 minutes, a blessed relief from the bloated hours-long extravaganzas of recent years.
This time out, there's not a Thor or Hulk in sight, but three of Marvel's more recent additions to their slate of comic-book-to-screen characters in a film that mostly follows on from the 2019 Captain Marvel.
I'm not sure if, 33 films in, this is the series for newcomers to jump in to Marvel's comic book superhero films, but if you wanted to do a bit of pre-game study, it wouldn't hurt to catch Captain Marvel and the two mini-series WandaVision and Ms Marvel, all available to watch now on Disney+.
The film's main plot is driven by Dar-Benn (Zawe Ashton), leader of an alien race called the Kree. Her home planet is facing catastrophic climate change, and so she is orchestrating some clever science to rob other planets, Earth included, of resources like air, oceans and sunlight to keep her people alive.
The fate of the Kree planet is an unintended consequence of the actions of Captain Marvel/Carol Danvers (Brie Larson) from her debut movie, one that haunts her but she cannot alone come up with a solution for.
Lucky then that fate, and screenwriter magic, has cosmically connected her to two other superheroes with powers of a similar nature - Captain Monica Rambeau (Lashana Lynch) whose mother was best friend to the pre-superpowered Captain Marvel, and Kamilla Khan (Iman Vellani) who was introduced as Ms Marvel in a stand-alone television series by that name.
Saving alien races from dispossession and genocide, and with three interconnected lead characters, is more than enough to keep writers Nia DaCosta, Megan McDonnell and Elissa Karasik busy and for the most part they contain chaos, allowing it to seep out where needed.
Director DaCosta keeps her cameras on the hop, barely pausing to allow the slower beats to hit, but the film's leads do serviceable work giving their characters heart, and with Vellani winning the bulk of the audience-winning funny dialogue.
Monica Rambeau's character development gets the least TLC as the actress is given much of the film's exposition dialogue. Being a scientist, the character is asked to explain away most of the plot's comic book faux science, like the quantum entanglement linking the three super-powers.
A word of advice to the fans who have been trained to stay till the very end of the credits for a special additional scene that hints at future films. There is one mid-credit scene with Rambeau and then you can head for your cars.
Perhaps the Marvel team has started thinking of the poor cinema ushers and all that popcorn they have to clean up. And a word to fans hesitant about this film, who've perhaps seen the low score it has already received on Rotten Tomatoes, driven in part, I would imagine, by the misogyny that exists among the rabid comic movie fandom. It is aimed for a demographic younger than just the 40-year-old live-at-home neck-beards who can't tolerate anything other than male-character-driven hard-core action. It is aimed at a tween audience who are entitled to like comic book superheroes just as much, and whose parents might appreciate that the violence here is comic-book cutesy and not morgue-forensics. That doesn't make this a worse film, just a different one. It is, to quote Lisa Luder from Romy & Michelle's High School Reunion, not bad.
