Perhaps the Marvel team has started thinking of the poor cinema ushers and all that popcorn they have to clean up. And a word to fans hesitant about this film, who've perhaps seen the low score it has already received on Rotten Tomatoes, driven in part, I would imagine, by the misogyny that exists among the rabid comic movie fandom. It is aimed for a demographic younger than just the 40-year-old live-at-home neck-beards who can't tolerate anything other than male-character-driven hard-core action. It is aimed at a tween audience who are entitled to like comic book superheroes just as much, and whose parents might appreciate that the violence here is comic-book cutesy and not morgue-forensics. That doesn't make this a worse film, just a different one. It is, to quote Lisa Luder from Romy & Michelle's High School Reunion, not bad.