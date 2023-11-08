Canberra could welcome an "upscale" international hotel if a developer's proposal gets the green light.
HTI Group has submitted a development application for a 15-storey hotel and office building at 11-13 London Circuit, City.
The $71.8 million development would include a five-star, 229-room hotel across levels two to nine, while levels 10 to 14 would house commercial offices.
"Generous public offerings" such as a cafe, restaurant and bar would be located on the ground floor with three levels of basement car parking below, the application states.
The development proposal spans blocks 4 and 5, section 5 City, which HTI Group is seeking to consolidate as part of the application.
The existing four- and six-storey office buildings would be demolished to make way for the new project.
Plans for the city hotel were first floated publicly in 2019. At the time, the proposal was for a hotel only and was intended to occupy just one block.
The onset of COVID-19 halted plans for some time, but the delay also gave the developer the opportunity to purchase the adjoining site and increase the size of the project.
HTI Group director Jon Tanchevski said the project would "breathe new life" into the area, which would eventually be connected by the next stage of the light rail.
"There's a bit of a disconnect between the city proper and city west but also the city to the lake," Mr Tanchevski said.
The development would help connect the city and activate the area "day and night", he said.
The proposed designs show the office component of the building would sit in a glazed, curved section that appears to be "floating above the hotel".
HTI Group is targeting a number of sustainability credentials for the all-electric building including five stars under the Green Star Buildings rating and 5.5 stars under the National Australian Built Environment Rating System.
The building will include a gym, day spa and pilates studio and office workers would be "encouraged to access the full range of services provided by the hotel operator", Mr Tanchevski said.
Subject to approval, the group aims to begin work on the project in the first half of 2024 with an estimated completion date in 2026.
Public representations can made on the development application until November 22.
