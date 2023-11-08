The Canberra Times
Buses offer more flexibility at a fraction of the cost

By Letters to the Editor
November 9 2023 - 5:30am
I think Rosemary Walters (Letters, November 5) has misunderstood how a bus rapid transport (BRT) system works. Electric buses run on dedicated roads with priority signalling, just as the tram does. BRT has the same carrying capacity as a tram, something that can be easily altered to suit off-peak travelling times.

