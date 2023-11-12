It is hardly surprising that filmmaker Alice Winocour felt the need to tell a story connected with the Paris terrorist attacks of November 2015, when her younger brother Jeremie had witnessed it first-hand.
He was at the rock concert at the Bataclan on the night it was stormed and turned into a killing ground, and although he managed to hide in a back room, his family had no idea for hours whether he was alive or dead.
This story of a national trauma is dedicated to him.
Against this harrowing backdrop, writer-director Winocour has created the character of Mia, a translator and interviewer played by Virginie Efira, who happens to drop in on one of the hospitality venues also attacked that night.
While riding her motorcycle home, she had opted to break her journey during heavy rain and shelter at a restaurant along the way. It was a chance event among many others that brought here into the terrorists' line of sight.
Visually, the early scenes tell the story of a day like any other, from watering the plants on the balcony to plopping the fluffy tabby in front of its bowl at the apartment she shares with her doctor partner, Vincent (Gregoire Colin), before leaving for work.
Everyday life is visually unremarkable but beautifully captured, a reminder of its preciousness. Only the restless, nervous energy of music by Arvo Part on the soundtrack hints at imminent danger.
The details leading up to the moment that ISIS struck is like an inventory of what Mia can remember of the day, as she hunts for the details that she can't.
That's when the screen goes black.
What happened next? She says that it is effaced from her memory. She would like to move on, but that isn't working.
She reluctantly attends a support group for survivors when an aggressive woman accuses her of locking herself in the bathroom, to save her own skin, sending Mia into a confused state.
As Mia begins to recover repressed memories, the journey takes her from restaurant kitchens to the streets of Paris where refugees, a step ahead of the Parisian police, earn a living hawking souvenirs.
A young waitress is able to offer Mia some vital information. In doing so, she recalls the young Australian man (played by Yoann Barrenechea) whom she was hiding with in crawl space between air shafts. Thinking they were going to die, they had shared a kiss.
If only this genuinely poignant, heart-rending moment wasn't accompanied by an address to camera by the character himself. Unfortunately, Barrenechea spoke without a trace of an Australian accent.
It was a distracting detail which had me thinking that Winocour might find herself another casting director.
That said, both the recent impressive French drama November and Paris Memories have avoided representing the ghastly events of November 2015 and concentrated on the police hunt and the social impact, respectively.
Winocour's film goes a step further. Tempered with restraint and enhanced by moving performances, it is an ode to our shared humanity.
